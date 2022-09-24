Road inspection in full swing in Kozhikode to ensure maintenance by contractors

The team aims to cover around 1,000 km in district

The inspection of various urban and rural roads to check contractors’ compliance with the existing running contract system for maintenance is in full swing in Kozhikode district under the leadership of a team of senior Public Works department (PWD) engineers. The team led by S. Suhas, Managing Director, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala, is also in touch with local residents to review the quality of work.

According to PWD officials, the comprehensive field-level inspection, which was launched in the district on Thursday, has so far managed to cover around 100 km. The final report will be submitted to the Minister for Public Works on September 30.

“The task is to check the condition of around 1,000 km of road in various stretches in Kozhikode. We will cover the remaining part within a week’s time,” said a PWD engineer associated with the inspection. He added that a four-member team comprising executive engineers and a superintending engineer was part of the mission.

PWD engineers said a majority of roads inspected on the first day were within the limits of Vadakara, Kuttiyadi, and Nadapuram Assembly constituencies. The team managed to cover 15 roads included in the running contract. On Friday, the team mostly focussed on urban roads within the Beypore and Kozhikode Assembly constituencies.

Officers coordinating the State-level inspections said the status of 12,322 roads included in the running contract system for maintenance in Kerala would be clear after the field-level inspection. Based on the district-level and State-level reports, there would be appropriate action to make the contractors responsible, they added.