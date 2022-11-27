Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road development: Minister distributes compensation to landowners

November 27, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

Rehabilitation package handed over to vendors; 7.29 hectares acquired for the project

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Saturday distributed compensation to people whose land was forcefully acquired for the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road development project and rehabilitation package to vendors who lost their business. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, was present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project required acquisition of 7.29 hectares on both sides of the existing road, of which 3.83 hectares were acquired through negotiation in the first phase. The remaining 3.46 hectares were acquired under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013 from 277 land holders, for which compensation was distributed on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Riyas said the project, which is part of the development of the Kozhikode-Kollegal national highway, would be completed in April 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The road will be widened to 24 metres throughout, thus alleviating traffic congestion in the city to a great extent. The 8-km stretch passes through Kasaba, Kacheri, Vengeri and Chevayur villages in the city.

The road is being realised after over 15 years of demands and protests by Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee headed by historian M.G.S. Narayanan. Meanwhile, a vigilance investigation is on into the alleged irregularities in land acquisition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US