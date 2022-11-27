Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road development: Minister distributes compensation to landowners

November 27, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Saturday distributed compensation to people whose land was forcefully acquired for the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road development project and rehabilitation package to vendors who lost their business. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, was present on the occasion.

The project required acquisition of 7.29 hectares on both sides of the existing road, of which 3.83 hectares were acquired through negotiation in the first phase. The remaining 3.46 hectares were acquired under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013 from 277 land holders, for which compensation was distributed on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Riyas said the project, which is part of the development of the Kozhikode-Kollegal national highway, would be completed in April 2024.

The road will be widened to 24 metres throughout, thus alleviating traffic congestion in the city to a great extent. The 8-km stretch passes through Kasaba, Kacheri, Vengeri and Chevayur villages in the city.

The road is being realised after over 15 years of demands and protests by Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee headed by historian M.G.S. Narayanan. Meanwhile, a vigilance investigation is on into the alleged irregularities in land acquisition.