Road blockades by protesters in Kozhikode put traffic police in a fix

June 29, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Traffic obstructions in the name of protests at a time when additional regulations are in place in the city owing to the CH Flyover renovation work have put traffic police at the end of their tether.

Police officers said they had no magic wand to resolve the issue in the absence of cooperation from protesters who disrupt traffic. “Our request to mainstream political parties to temporarily minimise the number of protesters or divert protest marches towards the beach side is yet to get a positive response. We are not against any protests, but they should not cause hardship to commuters,” said a senior police officer.

Police officers on traffic duty in the city said that they were faced with an unbearable ordeal when protesters entered congested roads during peak hours. “Drivers of emergency service vehicles, including ambulances, blame the police, unmindful of the challenges we face with limited options,” they said.

According to mainstream political parties, they organise public protests after informing the police and taking all possible precautions to avoid traffic snarls. They claimed that some situations were unpredictable, and the police had the authority to take appropriate steps.

Functionaries of various youth organisations said they could not lead protesters to a particular spot assigned by the police. According to them, protest venues are chosen based on the nature and gravity of issues. A common place for all protests was hardly an acceptable idea, they added.

