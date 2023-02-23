RMPI to discuss alliance with Congress at national meet

February 23, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), a registered political party with pockets of influence in Punjab and Kerala, is likely to reconsider its earlier decision of not having any political alliance with the Congress.

This is reported to be discussed by delegates at the party’s four-day second all-India conference that began here on Thursday. A political resolution presented among the delegates points out that the country is passing through a unique socio-political situation where the BJP, the ruling party, is pursuing an agenda favourable to the corporates and dividing people on communal lines. In this context, the party will rethink if the decision taken at the first national conference not to ally with the Congress is still feasible, say sources.

In Kerala, the party had accepted the support of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in the 2021 Assembly elections. K.K. Rema, wife of slain RMPI leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, had won the Vadakara segment in Kozhikode.

Opening the conference, RMPI national general secretary Mangat Ram Pasla said that the party would strive to dethrone the BJP from power and unite other Left forces. He claimed that the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh had captured constitutional institutions and was in control of state power. “They are going to change our history and the education system. They want to change our democratic and secular fabric,” he said. To stop them, all the Left and democratic forces should join hands. Mr. Pasla, however, alleged that the CPI(M) had been trying to finish the party in Kerala. They were not cooperating with efforts to unite the Left parties, he added.