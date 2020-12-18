RMPI proves its mettle again

Kozhikode

18 December 2020 00:25 IST

Party puts up strong fight in LDF strongholds

Despite some unexpected setbacks, the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) has managed to prove its political significance again by putting up a strong fight against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the local body elections. The formation of ‘Janakeeya Munnani’, which also had the support of the United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership, helped it challenge politically strong rivals even in their strongholds.

The victory in Eramala panchayat was the most significant one for the new RMPI-UDF alliance this time.

It was the political differences in Eramala panchayat in 2008 that led to the formation of the RMPI and its growth under slain leader T.P. Chandrasekharan.

Advertising

Advertising

The reason behind the split was the handing over of Eramala panchayat president post to a Janata Dal nominee ignoring protests by Communist Party of India (Marxist) local leaders. Following the disagreement, T.P. Chandrasekharan and N. Venue quit the party and formed the RMPI.

RMPI leaders said the local alliance also made commendable feats in Onchiyam, Azhiyur and Mavoor panchayats. “Azhiyur and Mavoor were CPI(M) strongholds. ‘Janakeeya Munnani’ candidates could easily win over them and make our presence stronger,” they said. According to them, the support of an RMPI member will be crucial for the UDF to assume power in Mavoor.

21 representatives

“We now have 21 local body representatives in Kerala, which clearly explains our growth and voters’ support for our political stance,” said RMPI leader K.K. Rema. According to her, the Loktantrik Janata Dal, which had strong influence in Vadakara area, miserably failed to make any advancements in the local body elections. Ms. Rema, wife of Chandrasekharan, also claimed that the results were pointing to voters’ protest against the CPI(M)’s alleged political cruelties, favouritism and corruption. “We are happy that we could prove ourselves as expected in this election. The possibility of having a similar alliance in the upcoming Assembly election will be discussed at a later stage,” she said.

Meanwhile, the failure of two RMPI candidates in two major seats in Onchiyam panchayat came as a setback for the party. Those were seats earlier represented by Onchiyam grama panchayat president P.V. Kavitha and vice president P. Jayarajan. This was apart from the failure of another candidate supported by the UDF in Kallamala block panchayat division.