RJD demands rollback of education reforms

Published - July 26, 2024 11:43 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) State general secretary Salim Madavoor has called for an immediate rollback of the State government’s “flawed education reforms” including the implementation of an academic calendar.

Speaking at the inauguration of a protest organised by the Kerala State Teachers’ Centre in Kozhikode on July 26, he also demanded the disbursement of pending dearness allowance and job security for teachers.

He flayed the implementation of the six-day school week, arguing that it would alienate both teachers and students from the learning process. Mr. Madavoor drew a stark contrast between Kerala’s education policy and those of developed nations like the United States, which have shortened the school week to enhance student well-being.

