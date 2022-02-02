Riyas inspects Children’s Home

Funds granted for the beautification of building

P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Minister for Public Works and Tourism, on Wednesday visited the Government Children’s Home for Girls at Vellimadukunnu as part of examining the facilities there and the safety arrangements for the accommodated children.

Mr. Riyas, who promised efforts by the State government to improve the physical and social environment of the institution, also sanctioned ₹22 lakh for painting the building and other beautification works.

He asked the officials to check the possibility of setting up gardens and a vegetable farm on the compound apart from developing the existing space for sports and games.

Thottathil Raveendran, MLA; District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy; District Women and Child Development Officer Abdul Bari; Government Children’s Home (Boys) Superintendent Ahammed Rasheed; and PWD officials were present during the Minister’s visit to the spot.