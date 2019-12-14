Rivulet cleaning project begins today

Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan will open ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’, the project of Haritha Keralam Mission to ensure the free flow of rivulets, in the district on Sunday. The ‘Manal Thodu’ in Olavanna panchayat will be the first to be cleaned up under the project.

The project is being implemented in association with the local bodies in the district with the help of local residents’ associations, clubs and cultural organisations besides volunteers of National Service Scheme.

District Coordinator of the Mission P. Prakashan said that around 90 rivulets have been identified by the local bodies in the district for the project.

The Manal Thodu is badly clogged with silt deposits and mangrove trees in the middle of the rivulet. This has been identified as one of the reasons for the water flooding of the region earlier this year. Mr. Prakashan said that cleaning it was going to be a herculean task.

P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, will preside over the opening event at 8 a.m. on Sunday.