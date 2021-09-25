River Protection Week from Sunday

The All Kerala River Protection Committee, in association with Rights of Rivers (South Asia), is observing River Protection Week from September 26 (World River Day) to October 3 under the topic “Rights of Rivers”. Noted writer Alankode Leelakrishnan will open a webinar to mark the observance at 10.30 a.m. on Sunday. Namratha Kambra, representative of Rights of Rivers, will introduce the topic. Representatives of the committee from different parts of the State will talk about the rivers in their locality on the occasion.

Besides, there will be several programmes locally based on several rivers during the week. The observance ends with another webinar on October 3 which will be inaugurated by Minister for Water Resources Roshi Augustine. South Asia Coordinator of Rights of Rivers Srishti Bajpai will introduce the topic.

Meanwhile, Kallai River Protection Committee will hold a protest against the deterioration of the river due to encroachment and pollution, in Kozhikode on Sunday, a press release said.

The protest will be held near the Kallai bridge at 11 a.m. After several rounds of protest over the years, the district administration has received ₹12 crore from the River Management Fund and Corporation Fund for the protection of the river. Yet, there has been no action taken and hence the protest.