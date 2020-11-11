Rival fronts gear up for electoral battle in Kozhikode

UDF facing uphill task, LDF hoping to repeat poll performance

As the battle lines are being drawn for the three-tier local body polls next month, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is facing an uphill task while the CPI(M)- led Left Democratic Front (LDF) is hoping to repeat its performance in Kozhikode district.

For U. Rajeevan, the newly appointed district Congress committee (DCC) president, it will be a litmus test of his efforts to revive the party and prepare for the Assembly elections next year. He is the leader of the Opposition in the Koyilandy municipality.

In the previous local body elections, the LDF edged out the UDF by clearly emerging victorious in the Kozhikode Corporation and the Kozhikode district panchayat. Except the Koduvally municipality, the Left coalition dominated the civic bodies of Feroke, Koyilandy, Mukkom, Payyoli, Ramanattukara and Vadakara.

The LDF also won 10 out of the 12 block panchayats and 48 out of the 70 grama panchayats. It has been maintaining its winning streak in the district panchayat for quite some time. Last time, it won 18 seats while the UDF managed to win eight seats.

A peek into the electoral history of the district shows that Left parties have been dominating the local polls, including the Kozhikode Corporation, since 1975. Similar was the case with the now defunct district council when it was constituted and later disbanded three decades ago.

However, the CPI(M) leaders feel that, even with the well-oiled machinery, the party may have to face strong anti-incumbency sentiments. The party’s poll managers fear that the elections could be a referendum on the State government as well. So the leadership has been treading a cautious path in choosing candidates, especially for civic bodies.

The Congress party leadership believes that the local body polls are going to be quite different this year, following the politically favourable atmosphere. Incidentally, the UDF put up its best performance in 2000. But now it will mostly be a Congress-Indian Union Muslim League combine after the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], which later metamorphosed into Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), walked out of the alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too has a new district president, V.K. Sajeevan, in Kozhikode. Last time, the party won just 27 wards. Surprisingly, it made its presence felt in the Kozhikode Corporation by winning seven divisions. The party is now focusing on increasing its tally in the civic body.