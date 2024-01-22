Rituals held in Kozhikode temples to mark Ram temple consecration at Ayodhya

January 22, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

Ramabhakta Sangamams (get-together of devotees of Ram) were held in 500 locations in Kozhikode district on Monday on the occasion of the Prana Pratishta (consecration) of the Ram idol in the newly built temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Prayers, bhajans, religious talks, cultural programmes, and meal offerings were held at various temples across the district as well as centres of spirituality. Arrangements were made at every centre to watch the consecration ceremony live.

As many as 140 centres were within Kozhikode city, the Srikanteswara temple in the heart of the city being the epicentre. Swami Vivekamruthanandapuri of Mata Amritanandamayi Math performed rituals at the temple. Several activities, including live painting by artist Madanan, dance, recital of songs, and narration of stories depicting the life of Lord Ram, were part of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special rituals were held at Ram temples at Ramadesham, Chokkur, and Ramallurz, besides Lokanarkavu, Kolathur temple, Narasimha temple at Thiruvangur, Ponnamtheru temple at Balussery, Vezhuppur Mahadeva temple, Ichannur Vaishravana temple, Karanthur Mahadeva temple, Kuriyadi Sree Kurumba temple, Vadakara Durgabhagavathi temple, Moonnalingal temple, and Thiruvachira Sree Krishna temple.

Poojas were held at Sree Ramakrishna Math at Koyilandy, Swathi Thirunal Kalakendram at Thiruvannur, Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Bodhananda Ashram, Sri Ramananda Ashram, Arsha Vidyapeetham at Chengottukavu, and other cultural centres.

Arayasamajams in coastal areas declared a holiday for fishing activities on Monday as part of the celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.