GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rituals held in Kozhikode temples to mark Ram temple consecration at Ayodhya

January 22, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Ramabhakta Sangamams (get-together of devotees of Ram) were held in 500 locations in Kozhikode district on Monday on the occasion of the Prana Pratishta (consecration) of the Ram idol in the newly built temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Prayers, bhajans, religious talks, cultural programmes, and meal offerings were held at various temples across the district as well as centres of spirituality. Arrangements were made at every centre to watch the consecration ceremony live.

As many as 140 centres were within Kozhikode city, the Srikanteswara temple in the heart of the city being the epicentre. Swami Vivekamruthanandapuri of Mata Amritanandamayi Math performed rituals at the temple. Several activities, including live painting by artist Madanan, dance, recital of songs, and narration of stories depicting the life of Lord Ram, were part of the event.

Special rituals were held at Ram temples at Ramadesham, Chokkur, and Ramallurz, besides Lokanarkavu, Kolathur temple, Narasimha temple at Thiruvangur, Ponnamtheru temple at Balussery, Vezhuppur Mahadeva temple, Ichannur Vaishravana temple, Karanthur Mahadeva temple, Kuriyadi Sree Kurumba temple, Vadakara Durgabhagavathi temple, Moonnalingal temple, and Thiruvachira Sree Krishna temple.

Poojas were held at Sree Ramakrishna Math at Koyilandy, Swathi Thirunal Kalakendram at Thiruvannur, Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Bodhananda Ashram, Sri Ramananda Ashram, Arsha Vidyapeetham at Chengottukavu, and other cultural centres.

Arayasamajams in coastal areas declared a holiday for fishing activities on Monday as part of the celebrations. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.