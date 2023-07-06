Rising water level in rivers raises safety concerns in Kozhikode

July 06, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The incessant downpour on Thursday led to a sudden rise in water levels in most rivers in Kozhikode district, prompting the district administration to issue an emergency alert.

Residents along the bank of Iruvazhinji and Kuttiyadi rivers were asked to stay alert and cooperate with the evacuation procedures in case of an emergency.

The situation was almost the same for those staying close to the Poonoor river. Following the instruction of District Collector A. Geetha, the Revenue department squads reviewed safety measures.

Flash floods

A senior Revenue department official said only flash floods would cause safety concerns as the swollen water level in rivers would naturally recede with the declining downpour. “There were several incidents in the past when flash floods hit villages under the Thamarassery taluk,” he said.

The disaster management squad shifted 18 families from a tribal hamlet in Kodenchery panchayat following a landslip threat. The residents were from Vendekkumpoyil colony.

The local administrators in Thiruvambadi panchayat also issued instructions to some families in upland areas where incidents of landslips and flash floods affected several houses in the past. Grama panchayat president Mercy Pulikkatt said that they have prepared four relief camps.

In Koodaranhi, the local administrators made arrangements in six schools to start relief camps. Panchayat president Adarsh Joseph said there was nothing to be scared of at the moment.

Kodiyathur and Karassery grama panchayats also reviewed their preparedness to meet emergency situations. The grama panchayat presidents said people living in risky areas were asked to cooperate.

On Friday, a constituency-level meeting was held in Koyilandy to review the preparedness for meeting rain-related calamities. The meeting chaired by Kanathil Jameela, MLA, issued instructions to the Public Works department authorities to clear water-logged areas on the Kozhikode-Kannur National Highway.

In Malappuram district, Ponnani taluk was the worst-hit in various rain-related calamities. According to the Revenue department records, 45 houses were damaged in Malappuram of which the majority were in Ponnani taluk limits. Officials said 13 affected families were shifted to relief camps. Educational institutions also remained closed in the taluk on Thursday.

Though water levels in rivers witnessed a steady rise, it did not cross the dangerous level. Three shutters of Biyyam Regulator-Cum-Bridge were opened after issuing an alert. Revenue department officials said all arrangements were in place to shift more people from vulnerable coastal areas facing sea erosion threat.

The search for two missing persons in Kuthirappuzha river near Amarambalam was carried out on Thursday as well with the support of Fire and Rescue Services squad. Though the high-water level turned out to be a hurdle for the squads, they continued the task till late in the evening. On Friday, more regional squads would join the search.