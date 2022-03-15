Rising temperatures: Health dept. issues advisory in Kozhikode

People urged to take precautions against sunstroke

The District Medical Officer (DMO) has urged people to take precautions against possible sunstroke in the wake of rising day temperatures in Kozhikode.

DMO V. Ummer Farooq said on Tuesday that the symptoms of sunstroke include body temperature going above 103 degree Fahrenheit, red rashes or scars or itching on the body, severe headache and dizziness, burns, and possible hallucinations. The body might suffer from dehydration and turn red. If anyone is found in such a condition, they should be shifted to shady places, their body should be wiped with cold water and they should be given lots of water to drink. Those who get sunstroke should be immediately shifted to a hospital.

Dr. Farooq said the temperature-controlling mechanisms in the body become dysfunctional when atmospheric temperature goes above normal. To prevent sunstroke, drinking of water regularly should be made a habit. Drinking of lemon juice or rice gruel will help. Coming into contact with sunshine between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. should be avoided. Light-coloured loose cotton dress is preferable. Ventilation should be ensured in offices and at homes. Children should not be left alone in parked vehicles. People with existing health conditions should be given additional care, he added.