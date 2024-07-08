GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rise in theft cases worries jewellers in Kozhikode

Police yet to get any clue into some recent cases in which jewellery shop owners suffered huge losses

Published - July 08, 2024 07:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The rise in thefts at jewellery outlets and houses following the spurt in gold prices has doubled the concerns of small-scale entrepreneurs and residents of Kozhikode. The police are still clueless about a number of recent cases though inter-State gangs are suspected to be behind the alleged planned thefts.

The latest was an alleged theft attempt at a jewellery shop at Ramanattukara on Monday. The wall was found drilled when the owner opened the shop in the morning. There were similar incidents in which robbers gave up the attempt midway.

Last week, the owner of a jewellery shop at Perambra reportedly lost 250 grams of gold and five kg of silver. The robbers allegedly made their entry by drilling the rear side wall. The police collected 37 fingerprint samples from the spot.

“Though major jewellery stores have 24x7 security arrangements, including hi-tech theft protection facilities, small-scale traders manage the business with limited resources. Though the local traders’ collective had earlier decided to earmark a common fund for heightened surveillance, there is little progress in it,” said P. Sandeep, partner of a jewellery shop in Kozhikode. He added that it was time the police stepped in with possible solutions.

According to the police, none of the recent thefts had any common links. They said the squads had already gained valuable evidence, including fingerprints and CCTV footage from various spots to track the suspects.

Chain-snatching cases

Besides, there has been a rise in chain-snatching incidents following the spike in gold price. However, the police said the suspects in all recent cases had been nabbed with the support of CCTV network.

“Local robbers account for a majority of chain snatching cases, though migrants are mostly behind recurring thefts at jewellery outlets,” said a Station House Officer associated with the probe into a recent theft in the district. He added that the shop owners had been told multiple times to improve security measures, including live surveillance, to ward off increasing theft attempts during the monsoon season.

