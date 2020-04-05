Rise in number of people approaching de-addiction centre

The number of people who approach the de-addiction centre functioning under the Excise Department is on the rise in Kozhikode. So far, 187 residents have sought treatment from the district-level de-addiction centre functioning at Kozhikode Government General Hospital.

The hospital has inpatient service with the facilities to admit 10 patients at a time. Officials with the Excise Department say many of the already approached patients have been admitted and given treatment free of cost. There have been good results too, they say.

G.K. Gijesh, the doctor at the de-addiction centre, says treatment is given to patients referred by other government hospitals. “On a daily basis, we get at least six or seven patients. Similar treatment service is now available in other government hospitals in the district as well taking into account the rush,” he adds.

Officials at the district-level Vimukti counselling centre say the number of persons who have sought support from the centre alone is close to 500 till Sunday. Two counsellors are offering their service on phone to help those who face withdrawal symptoms. The support of the centre is also available for those who want to get information on various de-addiction treatment facilities under government in Kozhikode district.

Deputy Excise Commissioner V.R. Anil Kumar says the proper functioning of the de-addiction centre has been ensured in view of reported suicide attempts by alcohol addicts in other parts of the State. “Even pick-and-drop service is now available for the needy,” he adds.