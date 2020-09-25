Rise in COVID-19 cases unabated, 690 more test positive in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

25 September 2020 20:50 IST

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kozhikode district, with 690 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

Officials said the total number of persons being treated stood at 4,958.

A majority of the newly infected persons contracted the disease through local contacts, and some of them are without known sources of infection. Migrant workers too are among the positive cases.

Officials said samples of 7,851 persons were sent for testing on Friday.

As many as 472 persons undergoing treatment in the district recovered on Friday. A total of 22,634 persons are under observation.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said symptomatic patients could remain in quarantine in their houses under the surveillance of the Health Department. The houses selected for the purpose should have vehicle, telephone and basic amenities. The patient should remain in a bath-attached room.

Rapid response teams in the ward should be informed when symptomatic patients are quarantined at homes. Elderly persons, pregnant women and bedridden patients in such houses should be relocated, and visitors should not be allowed. The family member taking care of the symptomatic patient should follow COVID-19 protocol.