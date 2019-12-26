‘Ring of fire’ thrills people in north Malabar

The Kuttamath Government Higher Secondary School ground at Cheruvathur on Wednesday was flooded with people gaping skyward.

Cheruvathur is one of the places in the country where the annular eclipse was very visible. Scientists from Germany, Russia and experts from India were present at the school ground to watch the rare solar eclipse.

Cheruvathur panchayat had made arrangements for the public to watch the celestial spectacle. The panchayat also organised awareness programmes and a procession in which several foreign tourists and mediapersons participated.

Panchayat president Madhavan Maniyara said it was also an occasion to remove some misconceptions about the eclipse. People usually avoid eating food during solar eclipse. However, the panchayat arranged food for the people and clarified their doubts about the phenomenon, he said.

Choudary Voleti, a cardiac surgeon from Hawaii in the U.S., said that he had visited Kerala ten years ago and this time he came here only to view the ‘ring of fire’. An avid photographer, Mr. Voleti said last time he saw the total solar eclipse sitting at a height of 10,000 feet at Wyoming in the U.S.

“It was exciting to see the sun becoming dark and forming the shape of a ring,” said Neil S.S., a second standard student of St. Paul’s School, Thrikkaripur. He said he was able to understand the reasons behind such an occurrence and also learn more about the phenomenon from the experts.

In Kannur, elaborate arrangements were made for watching the eclipse at the Town Square.

St. Michael’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School students, who participated in making dark glasses for watching the eclipse, jumped in excitement when they saw the rare spectacle. “We feel really blessed to view the annular eclipse,” said M. Hrithik, a ninth standard student of the school.

He said several students from his school learned about the celestial event after attending the programme organised in the Science Park. All were looking forward to this event which happens once in several years, said A. Adithyan, another student.

For the 80-year-old Satish Babu, it was a chance that he did not wish to miss despite his poor health. “I don’t know if I would live to see another solar eclipse and I feel great about it,” said Mr. Babu, who came along to the park with his grandchildren to view the heavenly phenomenon.