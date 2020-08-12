Rigorous containment strategies advised for Kozhikode

Kozhikode

12 August 2020 20:42 IST

Number of clusters goes up to 16

Kozhikode has been included in the list of districts where the Health Department has advised rigorous cluster containment strategies to tame COVID-19.

This comes at a time when the number of clusters went up to 16 in the district with Feroke being added to the list on Wednesday. Twenty-one cases have been reported from Feroke, of whom 15 are undergoing treatment. Fifty-eight cases have been reported from the Kuttichira cluster, which includes Mukhadar and Kuttichira wards. Twenty people are undergoing treatment here. Five of the total number of clusters are within Kozhikode city corporation. The other clusters are Valiyangadi, Vellayil, Meenchanda, Kallayi, Chekkiad, Olavanna, Chaliyam, Vadakara, Villiappally, Puthuppady, Thiruvalloor, Nadapuram, Eramala and Chorod.

The suggestion to step up containment strategies is part of the weekly bulletin for the first week of August, published by the department recently. The bulletin records that the new cases per million population here is 217. Test positivity rate, the percentage of people who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 here is 2.7. Doubling time, the days taken for the doubling of COVID-19 cases, is 13. The bulletin says that only 32% of beds are occupied at first-line treatment centres as on August 7.

Another report by the department says that the case fatality rate, or the number of deaths happening due to the infection, is 0.48% of the total number of cases. The State figure is 0.31%. While 62.06% of the total cases were acquired through local transmission of the infection, the corresponding figure for the entire State is 59.32%. Kozhikode accounted for 6% of the COVID cases reported in the State in July and 6.2% of the total cases so far in Kerala, the report adds.