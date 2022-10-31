Rights panel to summon civil police officer

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 31, 2022 20:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) will summon the civil police officer attached to the Feroke police station who reportedly waylaid a youth in the name of traffic rule violation and denied him a chance to appear for a Kerala Public Service Commission examination.

A release said on Monday that the officer was asked to be present at the sitting scheduled for 10.30 a.m. on November 29 at the Kozhikode Collectorate. The order was issued by K. Baijunath, judicial member of the commission, to Assistant Police Commissioner, Feroke. It was pointed out that though another police officer later took T.K. Arun, the youth, from Muttumkunnu, Ramanattukara, to the examination centre, it was too late.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The commission asked the Assistant Commissioner to file a report in 15 days. The case was registered based on a newspaper editorial.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app