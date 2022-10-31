Rights panel to summon civil police officer

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) will summon the civil police officer attached to the Feroke police station who reportedly waylaid a youth in the name of traffic rule violation and denied him a chance to appear for a Kerala Public Service Commission examination.

A release said on Monday that the officer was asked to be present at the sitting scheduled for 10.30 a.m. on November 29 at the Kozhikode Collectorate. The order was issued by K. Baijunath, judicial member of the commission, to Assistant Police Commissioner, Feroke. It was pointed out that though another police officer later took T.K. Arun, the youth, from Muttumkunnu, Ramanattukara, to the examination centre, it was too late.

The commission asked the Assistant Commissioner to file a report in 15 days. The case was registered based on a newspaper editorial.