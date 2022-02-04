Rights panel to hold meetings with girls at Kozhikode children’s home

Move to verify reports of ragging and sexual exploitation

With an aim to verify reports of ragging and sexual exploitation, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is planning to record the confidential statements of all the 39 minor girls at the Government Children’s Home in Kozhikode city.

A member of the rights panel said a report would be submitted to the State government and higher authorities concerned for follow-up action at the earliest.

The commission is likely to hold one-on-one meetings with the girls to listen to their grievances and demands. Though there have been unconfirmed reports about ragging and sexual mistreatment involving the senior girls at the institution, there are no written complaints yet.

“The aim of the one-on-one meeting is to just give them a chance to open up their mind without any fear. As all these children are in need of care and protection, we have to verify such suspected grievances,” said the commission member. The official, who had visited the spot for the preparation of a preliminary report, said many crucial posts at the institute remained vacant, affecting the well-being of the children.

There were also interventions on the part of the police and the Child Welfare Committee to understand the issues faced by the children and to find the exact reason that led six teenagers to run away from the facility recently. According to police sources, the ongoing investigation will probe whether suspected ragging attempts or unwanted sexual advances had made the children insecure or afraid.