Rights panel seeks steps against rat menace at mental health centre in Kozhikode
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has asked the Superintendent, Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, to take steps to address rat menace reported at the institution. Commission judicial member K. Baijunath sought a report from the official in 15 days. This follows a suo motu case registered by the commission based on media reports.
