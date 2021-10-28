KozhikodeKozhikode 28 October 2021 22:50 IST
Rights panel seeks report on food poisoning
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has asked the Kozhikode District Collector to inquire into the food poisoning reported at the women’s hostel of a private entrance coaching centre at Perumanna in the district recently.
Commission judicial member K. Baijunath issued an order based on a complaint filed by Akbar Ali, an activist. The collector has been asked to submit a report in two weeks. The incident occurred on Wednesday. Eight students were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and four others sought treatment at other hospitals.
