Rights panel seeks DMO’s report on delivery at Thamarassery hospital

February 08, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has asked the District Medical Officer (DMO), Kozhikode, to conduct an inquiry into the alleged delivery at the Taluk Hospital, Thamarassery, without the supervision of a gynaecologist.

The DMO has been asked to submit a report in 15 days, a release said on Wednesday. The commission took a suo motu case based on media reports.

The Kozhikode district committee of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, meanwhile, said only three gynaecologists had been appointed at the hospital, and the 24-hour presence of doctors was not practical at present. At least seven gynaecologists will have to be appointed for the purpose.