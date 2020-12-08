Rights panel relief for bank staff

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the government to provide a permanent job to a daily wage labourer who had exceeded the age limit for appointment when a post was created for her.

The complainant, P. Salija from Kallurutti in Omassery, Kozhikode, had been working as a sweeper in the Kozhikode Primary Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank since 2007. She was working on a daily wage basis as there was no post of sweeper in the bank. However, since the post of a part time sweeper was necessary, a post was created later. By this time, the complainant was past the age of 40, the highest age limit for PSC postings.

The Joint Registrar of Cooperatives, in the report submitted to the SHRC, said that Ms. Salija could not be appointed as she was past the age limit. However, the decision could be amended by the bank administrative panel. The SHRC has directed the Joint Registrar to ensure that Ms. Salija is given a permanent post in the bank and to direct the bank administrative panel accordingly.