Kozhikode

Rights panel registers suo motu case on tribeswoman’s death

Special Correspondent Kozhikode August 09, 2022 21:25 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 21:25 IST

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has filed a suo motu case on the reported delay in police inquest proceedings after the death of a tribeswoman that led to a further lag in her post-mortem examination.

K. Baijunath, commission judicial member, on Tuesday asked the District Police Chief (Kozhikode city) and the Superintendent, taluk hospital, Thamarassery, to submit a report within a week.

Madhavi, 90, a resident of Ambalakkunnu tribal colony at Kakkayam in Koorachund grama panchayat, died on her way to the taluk hospital on Saturday. Since there was no mortuary there, the body had to be taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. There was, however, a delay of eight hours.

It was pointed out that police officers and the staff in the Department for the Development of Scheduled Tribes did not take her to hospital in time.

