Rights panel registers case on manhandling of healthcare worker in Kozhikode

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a case related to the manhandling of a woman healthcare worker by a resident of the Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, on August 18.

A release quoting Commission judicial member K. Baijunath said on Tuesday that the Superintendent of the facility had been asked to submit a report in a week. The case was registered based on media reports.

He pointed out that healthcare workers were not able to do their job because of lack of proper security measures. There are only 10 security staff for 434 residents. The salary of the staff were due for the past four months too. Four of the staff are women. The case would be heard at the sitting to be held in Kozhikode on August 30, the release added.

