Rights panel registers case against Kozhikode school canteen staff

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has registered a case against the canteen staff of Government Higher Secondary School, Kokkallur, near Balussery, for allegedly beating up a student accusing him of theft.

A release said here on Saturday that the District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) had been asked to submit a report in 15 days. The officer should explain if a case under the Juvenile Justice Act had been registered.

The incident took place on September 26. The student complained that Saji, the canteen staff, attacked him while he was returning after buying sweets from the canteen. He later sought treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Though a complaint was filed with the Balussery police station, there was no follow-up action other than just registering a case. It will be heard at a sitting scheduled for November 29.