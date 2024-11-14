Rights panel issues notice to Kozhikode MCH Superintendent over postponing surgery

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Superintendent, Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, on a complaint claiming that a youth from the district had to be put on ventilator support after a surgery scheduled there on his fractured thigh bone was postponed in the last minute.

K. Baijunath, commission judicial member, asked the official to submit a report in a week. The case will be heard during the sitting to be held in Kozhikode in December. Aswin, a native of Chekkiad near Nadapuram, was injured during a military recruitment rally held in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, recently. Due to shortage of staff at the medical college hospital, his surgery was postponed for three days. However, this reportedly led to his bone marrow leaking into his blood. Aswin’s condition worsened, and he had to be put on ventilator support at a private hospital.

According to reports, Aswin belongs to a poor family, and he may have to spend at least ₹1 lakh a day for at least eight days to get better. The commission registered the case suo motu based on a media report.

