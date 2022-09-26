Rights panel directs SHOs to act against dumping of septage in Kozhikode

Health squad probing issue, says Kozhikode Corporation Secretary

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 26, 2022 20:19 IST

The District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) has said that Station House Officers (SHO) have been told to act against those dumping septage in public places at night.

The officer conveyed the decision to the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) against the backdrop of a complaint that those cleaning septic tanks in houses were dumping septage in public places. Meanwhile, the Kozhikode Corporation Secretary informed the commission that its health squad was probing the matter. Awareness campaigns are also being organised.

Work on a septage treatment plant to be set up by the Corporation had begun in March 2020. A sum of ₹2.7 lakh had been collected as fine from those who dumped waste in public places since 2018. The complaint was filed by A.C. Francis.

