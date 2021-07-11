Rights panel directive to BSNL, Kozhikode Corporation

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the BSNL General Manager (Kozhikode Area) and the Kozhikode Corporation Secretary to take immediate action on complaints of residents over the company’s land at Malaparamba, which is covered in shrubbery and is a hub of miscreants. It sought a report in three weeks.

A week ago, Chevarambalam councillor Saritha Parayeri had requested the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation’s intervention in this matter after repeated complaints from local people. Health Officer R.S. Gopakumar informed the corporation council that the issue was brought to the attention of the BSNL authorities, but the company cited shortage of funds.

“There is an isolated house in the middle of this shrubbery where an aged woman live with her disabled son. They live in perpetual fear of snakes and miscreants,” Ms. Parayeri said.

The Human Rights Commission noted that the unused buildings in the plot and the community hall were good cover for anti-social activities.