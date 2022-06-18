Kozhikode

Rights panel asks Koyilandy Municipality to address issues at school

The Kerala State Commission for Children’s Rights has directed the Koyilandy municipal authorities to solve issues at the government pre-primary school at Koyilandy, including leakage in the building. Acting on a complaint by the parent-teacher association, Commission Chairman K.V. Manoj and member Babitha Balraj visited the school on Saturday. In a sitting later, they pointed out that the old building was in a dilapidated state, and that efforts should be made to improve its condition at the earliest. The municipality was also directed to check the fitness of the school building.


