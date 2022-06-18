Rights panel asks Koyilandy Municipality to address issues at school
The Kerala State Commission for Children’s Rights has directed the Koyilandy municipal authorities to solve issues at the government pre-primary school at Koyilandy, including leakage in the building. Acting on a complaint by the parent-teacher association, Commission Chairman K.V. Manoj and member Babitha Balraj visited the school on Saturday. In a sitting later, they pointed out that the old building was in a dilapidated state, and that efforts should be made to improve its condition at the earliest. The municipality was also directed to check the fitness of the school building.
