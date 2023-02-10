ADVERTISEMENT

Revoke tax revision to curb inflation, say traders

February 10, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

They also pass a resolution seeking reversal of cess on fuel, hike in other taxes

The Hindu Bureau

Flaying the newly announced tax revisions in the State Budget, the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti on Friday called upon the State government to revoke them to prevent chances of inflation. They also passed a resolution seeking reversal of the cess on fuel and hike in other taxes. Traders will organise district-level processions on February 20 in protest against the Budget proposals. The State-level protest will be held in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on February 28, they added.

