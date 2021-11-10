Revoke suspension: chess body

Body organising championships from 2018 without govt aid

Chess Association-Kerala, which was suspended by the Kerala Sports Council in 2017, has demanded reinstatement immediately following a verdict of the Supreme Court in favour of the association.

Rajesh R., president of the association, told reporters here on Wednesday that the Sports Council had suspended the association without any notice in 2017 following complaints from some players. Though the decision was cancelled by the Kerala High Court, a division bench of the court later approved the suspension on grounds that the State Government had the power to suspend any organisation without notice.

Later, the association office bearers moved the Supreme Court where it argued that the State Government had no powers over the Chess Association which was governed by the All India Chess Federation. They said that the suspension would prevent several players from availing of their due benefits. The Supreme Court subsequently served an injunction order on the suspension.

An investigation committee from the AICF conducted a hearing in 2018 and found that the suspension was fuelled by baseless complaints and personal vendetta. However, the Sports Council refused to revoke the suspension. Meanwhile, in a recent hearing of the case, the association argued in the Supreme Court that the Sports Council’s action against the office bearers of the association in 2018 expired with a new administrative panel coming to power. The court agreed with this argument and asked the association to take back the power through a review petition at the High Court, if necessary.

Meanwhile, the association has been organising championships during the period from 2018-21 without any government aid. It even selected teams for the national championships. Championships were held online during the pandemic.

Mr. Rajesh said that only the Chess Association-Kerala, affiliated to FIDE and AICF, had the powers to conduct championships and send State teams to national events, and requested the Sports Council to revoke the suspension at the earliest for the benefit of the players.