ADVERTISEMENT

Revoke changes in transfer criteria for Kendriya Vidyalaya students, says Kozhikode MP

Published - August 08, 2024 12:15 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, has demanded that the recent changes in transfer policies of students in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) be revoked.

Talking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on August 7 (Wednesday), he said that the KVs were not admitting students beyond a fixed limit and this was affecting the wards of Central government employees, including military staff, who get frequent transfers.

Mr. Raghavan claimed that the sudden changes in the transfer criteria had led to a crisis in the lives of thousands of employees. Many had got transfer certificates for their children, but were finding it difficult to get admissions to new schools, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US