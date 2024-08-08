Revoke changes in transfer criteria for Kendriya Vidyalaya students, says Kozhikode MP

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, has demanded that the recent changes in transfer policies of students in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) be revoked.

Talking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on August 7 (Wednesday), he said that the KVs were not admitting students beyond a fixed limit and this was affecting the wards of Central government employees, including military staff, who get frequent transfers.

Mr. Raghavan claimed that the sudden changes in the transfer criteria had led to a crisis in the lives of thousands of employees. Many had got transfer certificates for their children, but were finding it difficult to get admissions to new schools, he added.

