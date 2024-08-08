GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Revoke changes in transfer criteria for Kendriya Vidyalaya students, says Kozhikode MP

Published - August 08, 2024 12:15 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, has demanded that the recent changes in transfer policies of students in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) be revoked.

Talking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on August 7 (Wednesday), he said that the KVs were not admitting students beyond a fixed limit and this was affecting the wards of Central government employees, including military staff, who get frequent transfers.

Mr. Raghavan claimed that the sudden changes in the transfer criteria had led to a crisis in the lives of thousands of employees. Many had got transfer certificates for their children, but were finding it difficult to get admissions to new schools, he added.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / school / students

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.