Revival of dying rivulets under consideration for conservation of Mampuzha river

June 04, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The ecological restoration of Mampuzha river that was recently included under the One Local Self-Government One idea (OLOI) proposed by the Peruvayal grama panchayat is all set to begin from the waterbody’s origin with focus on reviving encroached rivulets, wetlands, and illegally filled paddy fields.

Findings of a recent field-level survey carried out by nine separate squads of students led by the panchayat’s biodiversity management committee will be taken into consideration for speedy action.

The grama panchayat authorities are now seriously considering the scope of purchasing around 40 cents of wetland at Muthachikkundu, which is found to be the major source of water to maintain the flow in the perennial river now on the verge of extinction. Evacuation of the encroached revenue land and the identification of illegally filled wetlands and paddy fields also top the priorities.

“The 40-cent land identified by the panchayat is now with private landholders. Takeover of this property through all possible actions will help us begin with serious conservation activities,” said Peruvayal grama panchayat president Aneesh Palat. He made it clear that the panchayat will initiate stern action to get hold of all the revenue land encroached by private parties around the source of the river.

Studies already conducted by the biodiversity management committee of the panchayat has found that there are about 18 rivulets that help maintain the water flow of the Mampuzha river. However, all these rivulets located on the foothills of Ariyoramala in the panchayat are now facing encroachment threats. Similarly, the contamination of these water sources also continues to be a concern.

Irhsad Ahamed, member of the panchayat’s biodiversity management committee, said the cooperation and involvement of environmental activists, revenue department officers, and local administrators are very crucial in the process. “What we seek is possible assistance on the part of the State government to protect the 18-km-long riverbank,” he added.

Meanwhile, the functionaries of the Mampuzha Samrakshana Samiti said that the panchayat will have to fight a long battle for achieving its goal. T.K.A. Azeez, president of the samiti, points out that there will have to be a strong mediation to get hold of the identified land. Also the revival of many of the rivulets that have already vanished between Muthachikkundu and Kuttikkattur stretch will be a challenging task, he added.