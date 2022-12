December 05, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The revised voters’ list will be published in the district on January 5. Citizens will be permitted to add or make corrections in the existing list till December 8. Any complaints related to the draft voters’ list can also be brought to the attention of the officers concerned during the period. The service for the same will be available through Akshaya and Jana Sevana Kendras, a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT