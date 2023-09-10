Revised estimate for Kothi, Avikkal Thodu STPs passed

September 10, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation council has taken another step towards realising the Sewage Treatment Plant projects at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu in the city on Friday by passing the revised estimate worth ₹7 crore for the two plants and forwarding it to the State for administrative sanction.

The project that was envisaged under AMRUT-1 could not be taken forward due to intense protest by local people in both the sites for the last two years. Hence, it has now been brought under AMRUT-2 and a fresh tender for the plants was floated in July 2023, based on which the new estimate has been made.

The estimate was passed by the council through voting as the United Democratic Front Councilors did not approve the move while the Bharatiya Janata Party councillors were in favour of it. UDF councillor S.K. Aboobakker questioned the decision to set up the STP at the sites identified earlier on grounds that the public was vehemently against the projects.

“Any developmental project is pointless if the public did not favour it. We cannot beat them to submission,” he said, adding that a child had lost his eyesight during a protest against the STP at Kothi the previous year. Councillors P.K. Nassar, O. Sadasivan, S. Jayasree, N.C. Moyinkutty, and P. Diwakaran of the ruling front opposed the comment. The UDF submitted a note of disagreement to the Mayor against the move.

The STP at Avikkal Thodu is of 7 MLD capacity and is being built at a cost of ₹39 crore based on the revised estimate. The 6 MLD plant at Kothi will cost ₹31 crore. The Corporation has identified 30 cents at Kothi and 60 cents at Avikkal Thodu, both of which have been contented by respective protest committees in courts citing that their being in thickly populated areas was a cause for public concern. They have also alleged that the two strips of land were environmentally fragile and unsuitable for STPs.