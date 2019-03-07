Revised draft master plan to be released in December

The revised draft of the Kozhikode master plan, one of the components drawn up under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut), the Centre’s flagship programme, will be released in December.

This was decided at a periodic review meeting held in the State capital on Wednesday. As of now, 70% of the socio-economic survey for Kozhikode city has been completed, said K.V. Abdul Malik, Regional Town Planner, who attended the meeting.

He said satellite images were being prepared by the National Remote Sensing Centre, which should have been submitted by February 28.

“We will be following up the issue soon,” he said.

Minister for Local Administration K.T. Jaleel had released the master plan for Kozhikode Urban Area in July 2017. Kozhikode is also the first city in the State to have a comprehensive master plan for the next 20 years. “The city is also ahead of other municipalities and corporations in revising the master plan under Amrut,” Mr. Malik claimed.

He said the citizens would get an opportunity to make suggestions or complaints regarding master plan.

The master plan has been prepared for the period from 2015 to 2035, covers a geographical area of 177.08 sq km in Kozhikode corporation, Feroke and Ramanattukara municipalities, and Olavanna and Kadalundi grama panchayats.

The master plan has been designed taking into consideration the unavailability of land for public purposes, unplanned development of urban fringe areas and sprawling residential development.

Already 75 amendments had been made to the master plan regarding special economic zones at Beypore, Kozhikode landward side beach and Olavanna industrial area.