‘Review decision on Coast Guard academy project’

The Kannur District Panchayat on Friday passed a resolution urging the Union Government not to abandon the ₹1,000-crore project to set up an Indian Coast Guard Academy at Azheekal on Friday.

The project was initiated with investment of several crores of rupees. However, the government decision came when the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change denied sanction for it. Urging the government to review the decision, district panchayat president K.V Sumesh said the project would have brought big development to the district.

The panchayat decided to appoint a study group to examine the changes in soil composition in the hilly regions of the district after the floods. The decision was taken to address farmers’ concerns that the floods had changed the soil structure.

A team headed by soil and agriculture officers would conduct a study in the fields by January 15.

The panchayat also decided to convene a meeting of officials with regard to SC/ST projects by December 20

Mr. Sumesh said the first phase of the school-based counselling project for students was over and a meeting of PTA presidents and teachers would be held in the first week of January to decide on the next phase.