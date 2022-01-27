Revenue squad resumes action against illegal filling of paddy fields in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

27 January 2022 19:29 IST

Truck used for unloading soil impounded

Responding to confidential complaints received from various sources, Revenue Department squads have resumed stringent legal action against the illegal filling of wetlands and paddy fields within the limits of Thamarassery taluk.

On Wednesday, a special squad led by the Thamarassery Deputy Tahsildar inspected one of the illegally filled paddy fields at Thiruvambady and initiated legal action against the landowner. A truck used to unload soil on the plot was also impounded.

A local environmental activist said the landfilling activity was carried out in the area with the support of a few local politicians. “We are happy that the department has finally resumed its actions after long months of inactivity. We also expect a similar response from the local administrators concerned,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Revenue Department officials said stringent legal action would be initiated against illegal landfilling activities under the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act by reconstituting regional squads. Those who failed to restore the filled land to its original form within the specified period would be liable to pay the expenses borne by the government for the restoration process, they said.