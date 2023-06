June 11, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will inaugurate the ‘Pattaya Mela’, hosted as part of celebrating the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front-led government, at Jubilee Hall here on Monday. The event will witness the distribution of 8,216 title deeds to selected land holders. Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will preside over the inaugural function.

