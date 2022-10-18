Revenue dept. begins eviction of encroachments on Kallai river banks

ADVERTISEMENT

The Revenue department began eviction procedures on the encroached land on the banks of the Kallai river in Kozhikode on Tuesday. The eviction is being carried out based on a High Court order issued five years ago.

The tahsildar (land records) had served a notice on 37 persons in Kasaba and Nagaram villages in July this year asking them to vacate the encroached land within a month. As they did not comply with the directive, and since the court has directed the District Collector to clear the encroachments by October 25, the Revenue department decided to go ahead with the eviction procedure.

It was the Kallai River Protection Committee that had approached the court demanding steps to clear encroachments to protect the river. A survey was conducted almost a decade ago in the light of the committee’s allegation that large areas of revenue land, which was being used by private individuals under lease from the government, supposedly for timber business, was encroached upon, and that some individuals had even faked documents to sell off land. Encroachment is rampant on both banks of the river.

The survey had revealed that at least 23.5 acres were encroached upon. Subsequently, survey stones were placed on the encroached land. However, the Revenue department soon replaced them with ‘jendas’ as the survey stones kept disappearing.

Revenue officials are now planning to clear encroachments on 19 plots in Kasaba village. Several buildings, some as old as 50 years, were demolished. The police have offered heavy security to the Revenue team, as eviction moves had always met with protests in the past.

Meanwhile, Faisal Pallikkandy, secretary of the Kallai River Protection Committee, said only a few minor encroachments were being cleared, while the ‘big guns’ were being exempted, which was unacceptable.