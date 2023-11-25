Revenue department to approve development of Puthiyangadi- Mavilikkadavu road

November 25, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The half a century old demand by locals for development of the Puthiyangadi-Mavilikkadavu road is expected to be realised soon with the Revenue department approving the proposed ₹155.47 crore two-laning project for the road on Friday. The select committee headed by the District Collector had recently approved the social impact study report of the project and submitted it to the government.

Several organisations and local residents have been raising their voice for development of the road for the last 5 decades. The road, mainly the stretch from Nellikkapuli bridge across Conolly Canal to Kunduparamba, is too narrow and full of sharp turns causing regular traffic congestion. Even pedestrians and two wheeler riders find it difficult to commute. Once the development is completed, the 5.430 road will become an easy link between the National Highway and Kannur Road.

The social impact study for the project was carried out by Thikkodi based V.K. Consultancy six months ago, including the Krishnan Nair Road that starts from Mavilikkadavu. The development is being carried out by the Kerala Road Fund Board using the fund sanctioned by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

At present the road is 3.5 to 8 metres wide. The plan is to widen the Puthiyangadi- Mavilikkadavu Road to 15 metres and the Krishnan Nair Road to 12 metres. Around 3.8 hectares of land belonging to 399 people mostly private property on both sides of the present road will be acquired for the purpose. The Edakkad Ganapathi temple, the Ahammadiya Muslim Jamath Mosque, the Government L.P. School, Puthiyangadi, All India Radio, Kunduparamba library, Kozhikode Corporation’s Pakalveedu, C. Kuttikrishnan Nair memorial library and two apartment complexes are to lose some of their land.

