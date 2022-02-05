Revenue department planning to launch village-level people’s committees

Kozhikode

05 February 2022 21:42 IST

Panels to ensure speedy disposal of complaints related to services

Following the model of district and taluk development committees, the Revenue Department will introduce village-level people’s committees in the State for speedy disposal of public complaints related to the services, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said. He was speaking after officially announcing the successful completion of the e-office project in Kozhikode district on Saturday.

Mr. Rajan said the new committees would emerge as a strong platform for the public to ensure better service at village offices, functioning as the first gateways to facilitate revenue-related services for years.

“The decision of the State government is to start the operation of these committees next month. Once launched, these committees will hold their meetings on the third Friday of every month,” said Mr. Rajan. He said the e-office model project would be implemented in all other government offices within five years as part of efforts to streamline public administration.

After the e-office launch event, the Minister held discussions with Revenue Department officers about the status of various welfare projects at the Collectorate conference hall. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, Sub Collector V. Chelsasini, Additional District Magistrate C. Mohammed and Assistant Collector Mukund Kumar were present.