Revenue department distributes 4,660 title deeds in Kozhikode district

Construction of Vadakara revenue tower also launched

The Revenue department distributed 4,660 title deeds to selected families under various taluks in Kozhikode district on Thursday. Revenue officials said they considered the maximum number of eligible applications for quick processing and distribution during the pattaya mela to achieve the State government’s target for the 2022-23 fiscal.

Opening the distribution at Vadakara, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said the day would be etched in the history of the department for making nearly 5,000 families the real landowners with the required legal documents.

“The aim of the government is not just to protect the interests of landholders. What we want to ensure is equal care for the landless people in the State and help them get a piece of land in their own names,” said Mr. Rajan. According to him, the government would strive to achieve smart services at all levels of operations.

Revenue officials said the upcoming revenue tower in Vadakara, the work on which was inaugurated by the Minister, would be able to house 11 different offices with enhanced facilities and services. The Vadakara taluk office, sub registrar office, and sub treasury are some of the offices to be shifted to the revenue tower, they said.

Vadakara taluk officials said the construction of the building, estimated to cost ₹28.13 crore, would be completed within a year under the supervision of the Kerala State Housing Board. The basement would be reserved for parking about 90 vehicles, they said.

Vadakara MLA K.K. Rema chaired the inaugural event. K.P. Kunhammad Kutty, MLA, District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy and Kerala State Housing Board Chief Engineer K.P. Krishnakumar were present.