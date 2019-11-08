Revathi Pattathanam to be re-enacted on November 10

Revathi Pattathanam, the annual assembly of Sanskrit scholars held during the time of the Zamorins, will be re-enacted in a symbolic manner at the Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School, Tali, in Kozhikode on November 10.

Organisers said here on Thursday that a selected Sanskrit scholar would be honoured with a ‘panakkizhi’ (purse) by the K.C.U. Raja, the current head of the Zamorin family at the Tali temple on the day. This will be followed by a procession involving a caparisoned elephant, Panchavadyam performers, NCC cadets and others, which will culminate on the school premises. Kozhikode Mayor Thottathil Raveendran would open this year’s Pattathanam ritual. Lakshmi Kumari would be given this year’s Manorama Thampuratti Memorial Award. K.N.A. Khader, MLA, and P. Chithran Namboothirippad, would deliver lectures. A debate on the Vedas would be held by Sanskrit scholars later.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, and M.K. Muneer, MLA, would be present at the valedictory ceremony. Madhu Alappadamba would be presented with this year’s Krishnageethi Award and M. Vasudevan Namboothiri would be presented the award for the best temple artiste.